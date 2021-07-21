Call for Volunteers at The Chilliwack Centre – Come and Play With Us and Support the Arts

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre Society is looking for volunteers to help out at The Centre!

The Chilliwack Cultural Centre prides itself on being a space for all kinds of art forms and strives to provide as many opportunities as possible for all community members to experience and enjoy the arts. The volunteers are an essential part of the team, and The Centre could not operate without them. Becoming a volunteer is the perfect way to get involved in the arts and give back to the community in a fun and exciting environment.

They are looking to add to two different groups of volunteers, Guest Services Volunteers and Technical Volunteers.

Guest Services Volunteer tasks include ushering patrons, serving at the concession, collecting tickets and coats, and handing out programs. In exchange for working shows at The Centre, volunteers will occasionally be invited to performances, experiencing sensational shows for free! Identification badges are provided, and shifts are usually about four hours long. New Guest Services Volunteers are required to have Serving It Right. If you do not have it, they will be happy to facilitate you getting it. Guest Services Volunteers must be at least sixteen years old.

Technical Volunteer tasks include assisting the Technical Director with lighting, sound, stage work, costumes and many other aspects of a show. In exchange for working shows at The Centre, volunteers will occasionally be invited to performances, experiencing sensational shows for free! Technical Volunteers must be at least fifteen years old.

If you are interested in joining, please contact the volunteer coordinator Theresia Reid at [email protected] or call 604-392-8000.