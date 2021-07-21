Agassiz RCMP Arrest Impaired Burnaby Man Wanted on Canada Wide Warrant

Agassiz/Burnaby – An RCMP investigation of an impaired driver led police to the execution of a Canada wide warrant of arrest.

Around 12:30AM Thursday July 15, a front line officer noted the erratic operation of a 4-door Toyota exiting Highway 9 to enter the parking lot of a service station in the 52000-block of Yale Road.

As police engaged with the alleged driver, the officer observed symptoms of impairment and through further investigation identified the individual as person wanted on a Canada wide warrant of arrest.

During the arrest of the individual RCMP seized a handgun, ammunition, liquor, and illegal drugs.

A 35-year-old man from Burnaby remains in custody on warrant related charges.

Following a thorough review of all evidence gathered, the RCMP will forward all circumstances of the investigation in a report to the BC Prosecution Service for their assessment of criminal charges.

Agassiz RCMP urge everyone who witnesses dangerous driving behaviour to contact police at 604-796-2211 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).