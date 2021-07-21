Abbotsford Canucks Home Opener vs Henderson Silver Knights at Abby Centre – Friday October 22

Posted By: Don Lehn July 21, 2021

Abbotsford – More schedule details as well as prices still to come. What hockey fans do know is that the Abbotsford Canucks Home Opener vs Henderson Silver Knights is at Abby Centre – Friday October 22.

Ticket info links are below:

