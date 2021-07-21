Abbotsford Canucks Home Opener vs Henderson Silver Knights at Abby Centre – Friday October 22 TOPICS:Abbotsford Canucks Posted By: Don Lehn July 21, 2021 Abbotsford – More schedule details as well as prices still to come. What hockey fans do know is that the Abbotsford Canucks Home Opener vs Henderson Silver Knights is at Abby Centre – Friday October 22. Ticket info links are below: We know the date! (Oct 22nd) 🗓We know the time! (7pm) ⏰We know the opponent! (@HSKnights) 🐴We know the place! (@AbbyCentre) 📍Tell us below who you are going to the #AbbotsfordCanucks home opener with!Visit ➡️ https://t.co/T29hhKqGKy for priority access to tickets. pic.twitter.com/oFjYF6MNAm— Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) July 21, 2021 BufferFacebookTwitterLinkedinemail
Be the first to comment on "Abbotsford Canucks Home Opener vs Henderson Silver Knights at Abby Centre – Friday October 22"