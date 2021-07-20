Wildfires – People under evacuation order due to wildfires in British Columbia asked to register with Canadian Red Cross

Fraser Valley – The Canadian Red Cross is encouraging people under evacuation order by a local authority or through a Band Council Resolution due to wildfires in British Columbia to register with Red Cross by calling 1-800-863-6582, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PST.

People who have already registered with British Columbia Emergency Support Services, or are staying with family and friends, are also encouraged to register with Red Cross. Registration with Red Cross ensures people can be contacted while away from home, and can also be reached with information on further Red Cross services and assistance that may become available to them during this time of need.

Canadians wishing to help people impacted by the wildfires in B.C. are encouraged to contribute to the British Columbia Fires Appeal online at redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111 or by texting FIRES to 45678. The Government of Canada and the Government of British Columbia will each match donations to the Canadian Red Cross British Columbia Fires Appeal.

Donated funds will be used for immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resiliency, and preparedness for future events in British Columbia and impacted regions, including consequential events related to the fires.