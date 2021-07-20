Fraser Health Hosting Immunization Clinic at Walmart Chilliwack Wednesday July 21

Chilliwack – On Wednesday, July 21, Fraser Health will hold an immunization clinic at Walmart in Chilliwack to provide same-day COVID-19 immunizations to eligible people. People attending the clinic, which will be held in partnership with the First Nations Health Authority, should look for the Fraser Health tents set up in the parking lot.

Wednesday, July 21

Walmart – 8249 Eagle Landing Parkway, Chilliwack

10 am to 4 pm

*same-day immunizations while vaccine lasts

All Fraser Health residents ages 12 and over are welcome at the above clinics, including those without personal health numbers and/or people who are not residents of B.C.

While people needing first doses will be prioritized, if you qualify for your second dose (e.g., it has been eight weeks or more since your first dose) and the clinic has capacity, your name will be added to a virtual wait list. You will be texted to come back later that day to get your second dose if there is enough vaccine.

While it remains critical that we continue following public health orders and guidance, receiving COVID-19 vaccine helps put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us. It brings us one-step closer to reconnecting with the people we care about, returning to the activities we enjoy while protecting our health system and helping businesses in our community return to normal operations.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/COVID19.