BUSINESS – Natasha’s Pies Can Feed Your Wedding Plans

Chilliwack – Now that there are face to face gatherings and weddings are going back to (almost) the original plans, you do have to feed the masses.

Natasha’s Pies have been a delicious mainstay in the Valley for years. Her baking crew have the perfect little treat for all your special occasions. Weddings, Birthdays, Backyard BBQ, The office …or just because you like your pie teeny tiny!

For more information, click here – Natasha’s Pies or here http://www.natashasbakedgoods.ca/

Let her tell the story:

Hi! I’m Natasha! I grew up always having baked goods around the house so naturally, I baked for my own family and kids. I have so much fun baking and being in the kitchen creating good eats. I would gift my goodies for Christmas or any occasion and always got great reviews! My apple pie was always a HUGE hit! My friends told me to never stop baking this and sell them. So I did. I started just making apple pies and freezing them so people could put it in their oven and bake it fresh for themselves. (We all know that the smell of fresh baked pie in the house is just the best, right!?!) Fast forward to now, I have so many different types of pies going and don’t plan on stopping.