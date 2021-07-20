BC Wildfire Service Issues Wind Advisory for the Interior, Southern Interior and Southeastern BC

Victoria/Kamloops/Cariboo – The BC Wildfire Service is issuing a wind advisory for the Interior, southern Interior and southeastern B.C. from Tuesday, July 20 to Thursday, July 22, 2021.

This weather system is expected to exit the province late on Thursday, July 22.

Wind activity may significantly impact fire growth in these regions. The rate of fire spread will likely increase, and the direction of fire growth may change quickly on some wildfires.

The top priority for the BC Wildfire Service is human life and safety. The public is urged to maintain heightened awareness of the current wildfire situation.

People who remain in an area that is under an evacuation order may impede the ability of fire crews to fight a wildfire, because crews may be forced to stop fighting the fire to keep people out of harm’s way. People who decide to “wait and see” if they need to evacuate an area may find their escape route blocked by fallen trees or abandoned vehicles, and familiar landmarks may be obscured by thick smoke.

The following resources provide timely and accurate information on active wildfires:

BC Wildfire Service mobile app is available on: iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/bc-wildfire-service/id1477675008?ls=1&WT.cg_n=HootSuite Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ca.bc.gov.WildfireInformation&hl=en&WT.cg_n=HootSuite

B.C. Wildfire Dashboard: https://governmentofbc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/f0ac328d88c74d07aa2ee385abe2a41b

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BCForestFireInfo?WT.cg_n=HootSuite

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bcgovfireinfo?lang=en&WT.cg_n=HootSuite

Evacuation orders and alerts: https://www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca/?WT.cg_n=HootSuite

Road closures: http://www.drivebc.com

Preparedness: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/preparedbc/know-your-hazards/wildfires

The BC Wildfire Service website also provides links to other websites where people can learn more about evacuations, highway conditions, road closures, air quality, emergency preparedness and other topics.

Preparing in advance for a potential evacuation alert or evacuation order can make the experience less stressful. Develop a household evacuation plan, assemble an emergency kit and talk with your neighbours.

Kamloops Fire Centre

Tuesday, July 20: Kamloops, Lytton and the Okanagan will experience gusting winds up to 40 km/h in the afternoon.

Wednesday, July 21: The region will experience gusting winds up to 50 km/h.

Thursday, July 22: Forecasted winds could gust up to 40 km/h.

Cariboo Fire Centre

Wednesday, July 21: Winds will begin to increase from west to southwest Wednesday afternoon, with speeds up to 45 km/h and higher gusts near thunderstorms.

Thursday, July 22: Forecasted winds could gust up to 40 km/h.

Southeast Fire Centre