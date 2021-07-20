Abby to Host Canucks Training Camp Plus One Pre-Season Game

Abbotsord/Vancouver – The Vancouver Canucks announced that their 2021.22 pre-season will include seven games, beginning on Sunday, Sept. 26 against the Seattle Kraken in Spokane, WA. The team also announced that their 2021 Training Camp along with a pre-season game will be held in Abbotsford on Monday, Sept. 27 prior to the Abbotsford Canucks’ inaugural AHL season.

Ticket information for all pre-season games and details about how fans can attend Training Camp in Abbotsford will be released at a later date.

The Canucks will be the first NHL team to face off against the expansion Seattle Kraken when the two teams meet on Sept. 26 in Spokane, WA, putting Vancouver in a familiar position of welcoming a new club to the league. Four years ago, the Canucks were the first team to play the expansion Vegas Golden Knights during a pre-season game at Rogers Arena.

Vancouver will play seven pre-season games in total, including four as the home team. Their first home game of the pre-season will be played at the Abbotsford Centre on Monday, Sept. 27 vs the Calgary Flames, marking the Canucks’ first visit to Abbotsford since 2019 for a pre-season tilt vs Ottawa. The game will also mark the third consecutive pre-season that the team has held a home game away from Rogers Arena, in an effort to reach as many Canucks fans as possible throughout the province.

2021 TRAINING CAMP

Training Camp will take place at the Abbotsford Centre in Abbotsford, BC with on ice sessions beginning Thursday, Sept. 23 through Saturday, Sept. 25. Further information about the Canucks Training Camp schedule and access for fans will be provided soon.

2021.22 CANUCKS PRE-SEASON GAME SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 26 at 6:00 PM | at Seattle | Spokane | Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

Monday, Sept. 27 at 7:00 PM | vs Calgary | Abbotsford | Abbotsford Centre

Friday, Oct. 1 at 7:00 PM | at Calgary | Calgary | Scotiabank Saddledome

Sunday, Oct. 3 at 4:00 PM | vs Winnipeg | Vancouver | Rogers Arena

Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 7:00 PM | vs Seattle | Vancouver | Rogers Arena

Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7:00 PM | at Edmonton | Edmonton | Rogers Place

Saturday, Oct. 9 at 6:00 PM | vs Edmonton | Vancouver | Rogers Arena