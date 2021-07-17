Sea to Sea to Sea Cycling Ride 4 Water – Organization Meeting In Abbotsford Monday July 19

Fraser Valley – This summer, the C4W team is cycling Sea 2 Sea 2 Sea for 65 days. This 10,000 kilometer ride across Canada, called Cycling 4 Water, is an opportunity to raise awareness and funds for 65 life-giving wells in Africa, in partnership with Global Aid Network (GAiN).

Mike Woodard, one of the cyclists during the ride in 2014, shared, “I was riding uphill, the wind was in my face, and it started to rain. The thought was, ‘Wow, this is difficult.’ But I had a second thought, and that thought was, ‘It would be a lot more difficult to watch my children die because they do not have clean water.'”

On Monday, July 19th, there will be an information meeting at 7am at Yale Secondary Highschool in Abbotsford.

The team will leave for Tuktoyaktuk at the Arctic Ocean on July 19, touch the Pacific Ocean at Prince Rupert, then finish the epic journey at the Atlantic in the Halifax area 65 days later. Their goal is to raise awareness and funds for 65 wells to help in the work of GAiN, a worldwide humanitarian relief and development organization. Their “Water for Life Initiative” has already provided 2,399 water wells, giving 2,399,000 villagers access to safe water.

It is estimated that 785 million people on this planet do not have access to clean water. As a result, around every 90 seconds a child dies from a water-related disease. This means close to 1,000 children die every day from preventable water-related diseases.

“This is hard, cycling across the country is hard,” shares Mike Woodard as he reflects on the 2014 ride with the Cycling 4 Water team. “And then the second thought comes rushing in…’This is hard but it would be a lot harder to watch your children die because they do not have clean water!’ I revisit that thought many times. This ride is a way of helping others who cannot help themselves.”

The Cycling 4 Water team is looking for help from individuals who have compassion for the cause. Support can be expressed in the form of donations, riding alongside the team, hosting the riders as they come through communities across Canada and sharing this cause.