UPDATE – RV Fire at Sunnyside Campground – 74 Year Old Man Dies from Burns

Cultus Lake/Sunnyside Campground (with files from News1130) – Facebook was filled with pictures late Tuesday night and early Wednesday, of an RV which caught fire at Sunnyside Campground in Cultus Lake.

The cause of the fire is a faulty air conditioning unit.

The campground was on evacuation alert for a time, as the neighbouring woods are tinder dry.

A 74-year-old man who was sent to hospital in critical condition has died.

The BC Coroner’s Service says it is investigating, but is not providing further details at this point.

On Wednesday morning Cultus Lake Park released a statement: Cultus Lake Park is grateful to the Cultus Lake Fire Department and Sunnyside campers who responded quickly to extinguish a trailer fire in Sunnyside Campground on the evening of July 13, 2021.The fire was contained to two campsites.Unfortunately, an individual sustained injuries in the fire. We do not have any further comments at this time.Sunnyside Campground remains open.

