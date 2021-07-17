chillTV’s Friday Night Vedder Mysteries! with Wolf Luger: “A Pearl in the Hand – Act 2”, Season 2, Episode 2 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV’s Friday Night Vedder Mysteries! with Wolf Luger: “A Pearl in the Hand – Act 2”, Season 2, Episode 2.

THE EXCITING CONCLUSION to the most talked about Friday Night Series in the WORLD!!! (that features Wolf Luger). That’s right, Act 2 to the the Austin Stone radio play, “A Pearl in the Hand” (first ‘heard’ on the BBC in the 1950s!) directed by Astrid Beugeling, of the The Chilliwack Players Guild! Watch all the first 4 episodes of Friday Night Vedder Mysteries right here!: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list… PS…is this “Wolf Luger” guy for real?!

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™

*All scenes recorded with COVID-19 protocols in place.