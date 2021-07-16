chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 15, 2021 – Interviews with both Kelli Paddon, MLA, Chilliwack-Kent and Ken Popove, Mayor of Chiliwack, on Councillor’s Corner Chilliwack City (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 15, 2021 – Interviews with both Kelli Paddon, MLA, Chilliwack-Kent and Ken Popove, Mayor of Chiliwack, on Councillor’s Corner Chilliwack City.

PLUS:

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

-Red Cross is taking in donations for Lytton Wildfire victims – some of whom escaped to Chilliwack.-

-One of the buildings on the former site of the – Institute Residential School will be demolished

-Fraser Valley Pride will be virtual, and based out of Abbotsford with no Chilliwack events planned.

AND

Johnny Canuck lands on Abbotsford!

News Director: Don Lehn