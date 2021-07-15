Fraser Valley Grand Gala – Shaken Not Stirred – November 19 – Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation

Fraser Valley – Get those tuxes and gowns ready and your martinis shaken for the Fraser Valley Grand Gala on November 19, 2021; once again hosted by Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) in the Copper Room at the Harrison Hot Springs Resort. This lavish event will be Casino Royale themed and is set to include a gourmet meal, card tables, Vegas-style entertainment, silent and live auctions, an Air Canada getaway raffle and much more.

“We are excited to host this event and have everyone come together in support of the hospitals in the Fraser East,” remarked Liz Harris, Executive Director FVHCF. “What better way than with our Fraser Valley Grand Gala”!

Tickets are $150 per guest or $900 per table of 6, with the option to inquire for other table sizes. Please visit www.fvhcf.ca to view our many sponsorship opportunities that are available.

“We are excited put on what is set to be a magical night” said Harris, “and are working hard to make it a memorable one at that”.

Funds raised at the event will go towards supporting the greatest needs at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital, Mission Memorial Hospital, Chilliwack General Hospital and Fraser Canyon Hospital.

To register for the gala and for more information about this event as well as sponsorship opportunities please visit www.fvhcf.ca/gala/ or call the office at 1-877-661-0314.

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health; serving the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.