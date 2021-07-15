Chilliwack Coliseum Summer Market and Classic Car Show, Saturday July 17

Posted By: Don Lehn July 15, 2021

Chilliwack – Come one come all to the July 17 Summer Market and Classic Car Show at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

10 AM to 4PM.

There are loads of Artisans, Crafts, Art, New and Used Collectables, Clothing, Baking, Jewelry, Soap, and more.

AND … Food Trucks and Bannock!

As well, the Road Irons Car Club joining in for a CLASSIC CAR SHOW.

If you want to be a vendor or bring your Classic Car or Truck? Send organizers a message here.

