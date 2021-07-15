Chilliwack Coliseum Summer Market and Classic Car Show, Saturday July 17

Chilliwack – Come one come all to the July 17 Summer Market and Classic Car Show at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

10 AM to 4PM.

There are loads of Artisans, Crafts, Art, New and Used Collectables, Clothing, Baking, Jewelry, Soap, and more.

AND … Food Trucks and Bannock!

As well, the Road Irons Car Club joining in for a CLASSIC CAR SHOW.

