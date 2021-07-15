5th Annual Fred Rannard, Sr. Open Wheel Classic – Agassiz Speedway – September 10 and 11

Agassiz Speedway – The fifth annual Fred Rannard, Sr. Open Wheel Classic will take place as usual, the weekend after Labor Day, September 10 and 11, at Agassiz Speedway.

Once again this will be Agassiz’s only two day event of the year and the only one featuring just open wheel cars. “We’re really looking forward to this year’s race,” says Fred Rannard, Jr. “Everyone did a great job last year to make it happen but with everything going on in the world we were under so many restrictions it just wasn’t quite the same. We’re expecting lots of cars, big crowds and plenty of fun both nights this year.”

The three classes competing this year will again be the Sprint Car and Super Modified division, Dwarf Cars and Midgets. Agassiz Speedway is a 1/4 mile paved oval located about 90 minutes east of Vancouver.

The track will be open for practice on Thursday, September 9 followed by a barbecue for drivers and crews. The Fred Rannard, Sr. Open Wheel Classic is brought to you by Brian’s Auto Glass in Abbotsford, Leslie McKellar Photography of Peachland, Bulldog Transport in Keremeos and Tron Fabrication of Langley.

Contingency awards will again be provided by our friends at Speedmart, Joe’s Racing Products, Harding Motorsport Supply and Star West Petroleum.

Sponsorship packages and $50 lap sponsors are still available by contacting Fred Rannard, Jr. at [email protected]