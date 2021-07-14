Valley Bikers Help Out Lemonade Stand in Raising Funds for Lytton Wildfire Victims

Chilliwack – Christine Brayshaw is not only a Valley relationship and addictions councilor, she is also a member of a group of motorcyclists who try to help out various organizations.

From her Facebook post to FVN : Once again (Tuesday evening) a few groups of bikers visited the girls lemonade stand at First and Charles St in Chilliwack to help in their effort to raise money for the victims of the Lytton fires.

On Saturday the girls were invited to set up their stand at Vedder Park which was the first stop of a 100 bike poker run. The girls raised $700 dollars for their cause that day and last night they made $600. The girls mom spoke to the group about the impact her family has felt in Lytton and thanked the group for their support.