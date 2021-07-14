A Worthy Claws Rescue Society for Animals, Needs a New Home – FAST!

Fraser Valley – A Worthy Claws Rescue Society was established for the re-homing, rehabilitating & vetting of abandoned & displaced animals. A Worthy Claws Rescue Society is 100% volunteer & foster operated.

The organization is headed by Rita Woodman, a former Vancouver Broadcaster and a big friend of our loving furballs.

A Worthy Claws Rescue Society of BC Is having to relocate their location due to land development purchase. Without their long-term lease getting renewed, the intake shelter will be without a location and unable to operate. We need a small acreage. A small workshop or Barn that can be converted into a temp cat and kitten foster like atmosphere before the cats go into fosters and or get re-homed permanently. We need both a residence and work shop or barn type of property. Never is there more than 20 cats in the barn at a time and with dividing units as well. We keep the numbers down but the turnovers high with the help from 4 Bosley’s and 2 Mother Hubbard’s on which to adopt out of.

Small acreage with a barn or a workshop and a house immediately.

And the budget? They will know when they see it. If there’s a suite we can rent out or an extra unit on site…to offset prices great.

Contact Information :

[email protected]

http://www.AWorthyClaws.com/

(604) 617-1002