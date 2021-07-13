Abbotsford Summer Camp Sponsor Helps Send Kids to Camp – For Free

Abbotsford – Miller Pearson Consulting is sponsoring up to 25 Abbotsford children to attend a week of Abbotsford Summer Camps free of charge.

Thanks to Miller Pearson Consulting’s donation, selected kids will have the opportunity to participate in sports, swimming, outdoor adventure, canoeing, kayaking, hiking, skateboarding, scootering, team games, conservation learning, healthy eating education, arts, theatre, dance, science, magic training, robotics and more. Kids will also have the opportunity to engage with local organizations and businesses on site at the Abbotsford Recreation Centre and learn about pollinators, engineering, animal adaptations, magic tricks and farming.

Children eligible for sponsorship to Abbotsford Summer Camp are recommended by Archways Community Services and the Abbotsford School District as being low income and who will also greatly benefit from participating in the program.

Up to 550 kids attend Abbotsford Summer Camps yearly at Abbotsford Recreation Centre, Matsqui Recreation Centre, Mill Lake Park, Gardner Park and Fish Trap Creek Park, Albert Dyck Lake and local skate parks. To register, camps cost between $155 and $250 per week, depending on the camp selected.

The City of Abbotsford thanks Miller Pearson Consulting for their generous donation, as well as Archways Community Services and Abbotsford School District for facilitating applications. Miller Pearson Consulting hopes this new initiative with the City of Abbotsford will foster other local businesses to sponsor more children to attend camp in the future.

More information about Summer Camps and how to register can be found on the City of Abbotsford website at www.abbotsford.ca/parks_recreation_culture/lessons_program_registration.