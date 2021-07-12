Red Cross, Province, Federal Help for Wildfire Victims

Victoria -To help people affected by the wildfires burning around B.C., the Province will match all donations to the Canadian Red Cross, up to $20 million.

The matching funds will be retroactive to donations received since July 3, 2021, when the Red Cross’ British Columbia Fires Appeal began.

The federal government is also supporting the Canadian Red Cross’ campaign in B.C. by matching contributions. This means every $1 donated will become $3 to support those affected by wildfires.

Donations will need to be specifically provided to the British Columbia Fires Appeal fund for the Province to match them. Donations to the appeal can be made through the Red Cross as below, as well as in person at BC Liquor Stores and BC Cannabis Stores.

British Columbians wanting to make a financial donation to help those impacted by the B.C. fires can do so: