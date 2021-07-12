Additional Small Secondary Home Have Been Added to ALR Regulations – ALC Application Not Needed

Victoria – New rules that come into effect at the end of 2021, are aimed to allow property owners in the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR) increased housing flexibility, helping farmers and non-farmers support their families and businesses in their communities.

This coming from Victoria in a statement on Monday.

Options for an additional small secondary home have been added to regulations, allowing farmers and ALR landowners to have both a principal residence and small secondary residence on their property with a streamlined approval process. Only permissions from local government or First Nations government will be required, and there will be no application to the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC).

The additional residence can be used for housing extended family, agritourism accommodation, housing for farm labour or a rental property for supplemental income. There is no longer a requirement that additional residences must be used by the landowner or immediate family members.

“Our government’s goal from the outset has been to protect farmland for future generations, so British Columbians can have a secure local food system and our communities can prosper,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries. “We recognize the unique needs of established farming families, those new to farming and those living in the ALR who don’t farm.”

“Folks here in the Fraser Valley have been advocating for more flexibility and the government is listening,” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack. “Being able to put a small, secondary structure on your property will increase economic opportunities in the area while still protecting precious farmland that contributes to our amazing local food scene here in British Columbia.”

“Farmers are the backbone of our community,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent. “Whether it’s by moving family onto your property, attracting agritourism to create revenue, or making accommodation for staff, these new changes to ALR will make a big difference in people’s lives in the area.”

Examples of flexible housing options permitted under the regulation include, but are not limited to:

* garden suites, guest houses or carriage suites;

* accommodation above an existing building;

* manufactured homes; and

* permitting a principal residence to be constructed in addition to a manufactured home that was formerly a principal residence.

The changes respond to the feedback received in regional engagement sessions and to the ministry’s policy intentions paper, where ALR landowners made it clear they wanted this type of residential flexibility.

“We took the time to listen and come up with solutions that will help both farmers and non-farmers alike, while protecting the integrity of our valuable agricultural land,” Popham said. “We hope this regulatory change will assist new farmers starting their businesses, encourage landowners to partner with new farmers to get their land into production, and address the needs of British Columbian families. Having an option for housing opens up new doors to families and provides more opportunities for more agricultural land to go into production, increasing our province’s food security.”

Farming families will continue to be able to apply to the ALC for multiple, larger homes if they are necessary for farming purposes.

The new rules come into effect Dec. 31, 2021.