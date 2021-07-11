Summerset Music & Arts Festival in Langley and Penticton

Langley/Penticton – Mark August 27- 29 and Sept.17-18 on your calendars. Popular summer performance series, the Summerset Music & Arts Festival returns live and in person, for two separate festivals at two picturesque outdoor locations – Langley and Penticton.

The Summerset Music & Arts Festival Langley takes place August 27-29 inside the palisades of the Fort Langley National Historic Site* on the majestic Fraser River, offering a venue with unsurpassed beauty and history. A former fur trading post of the Hudson’s Bay Company and the ‘Birthplace of British Columbia,’ guests can tour the historic site, enjoying world-class music, art and mouth-watering local food and beverages.

*NOTE: Fort Langley location awaiting final confirmation. Check Summerset Music & Arts Festival’s website for updates.

The three-night event, presented by Envision Financial and produced by Red Door Events, headlines JUNO Award winning foot-stompin’, Americana bluegrass group Tim & The Glory Boys, Langley’s own radio-hit-making, award-winning country act Tyler Joe Miller, and iconic singer-songwriter Daniel Wesley. Old Soul Rebel, Omar Khan and Shylo Sharity round out the musical line up.

Summerset Music & Arts Festival will also be hosting a second festival September 17-18, 2021 on the beautiful shores of Skaha Lake in south Penticton.

Guests will enjoy world-class music, art and mouth-watering local food and beverages right on the water as the sun sets. The two-night series features an evening of music by multi-platinum songwriter Andrew Allen, and a one-of-a-kind intimate ‘Acoustic Evening With….’ night of music by JUNO Award-winning duo Dear Rouge.

Summerset Music & Arts Festival Penticton will also host the Saturday Family Afternoon, a special mid-day event geared towards the whole family which features a performance by multi-award-winning family entertainer Ginalina as well as fun activities, food and beverages.