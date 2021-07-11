OPINION from Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Brad Vis – Liberals Penalize Small Business and Ignore the Will of Parliament

Mission – Brad Vis, Member of Parliament for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon condemns the federal government’s outrageous attack on family-run small business and the Liberals’ unprecedented disregard for the will of Parliament:

“Just two weeks ago, both the House of Commons and the Senate passed C-208, a bill to right the injustice faced by family farms and small businesses by allowing them to pay the same tax when selling to a family member as when selling to an outside investor. We have now learned the Liberals intent to ignore that law.”

“Parliament voted to help keep family run operations in the family and Trudeau’s Liberals have chosen to ignore Parliament and ignore the law. This is not the first time Trudeau has decided he is above Parliament; it has become a pattern Canadian’s cannot afford. Trudeau has no respect for Parliament, no respect for family run businesses, and no respect for Canadians.”

“Farms are a family operation and we should be making it easier for them to stay in the family. I will continue to fight for those who work so hard to put food on our tables. Small, family-run businesses can’t afford more of the same from the Liberal government.”

“If you’re not worried about small businesses and creating jobs, you have three parties to choose from. If you are, you only have one – Canada’s Conservatives.”