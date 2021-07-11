chillTV’s Friday Night Vedder Mysteries! with Wolf Luger: “A Pearl In The Hand – Act 1” Season 1, Episode 3

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn July 11, 2021

Fraser Valley – Friday Night Vedder Mysteries! with Wolf Luger: “A Pearl In The Hand – Act 1” Season 1, Episode 3.

Friday Night Vedder Mysteries is BACK this Friday at 8 pm with your venerable host, WOLF LUGER!

Wolf is pleased to present to you Act 1 of the Austin Stone original play, “A Pearl in the Hand”…though he seems to be pre-occupied with his own personal ‘mystery’.

Friday Night Vedder Mysteries is a co-production of The Chilliwack Players Guild and chillTV, directed by Astrid Beugeling and featuring some MARVELOUS actors from the Guild.

Watch this week’s episode OR ELSE! (Wolf’s words, not chillTV!)

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "chillTV’s Friday Night Vedder Mysteries! with Wolf Luger: “A Pearl In The Hand – Act 1” Season 1, Episode 3"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.