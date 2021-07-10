Transportation Safety Board Sends Investigators to Both Lytton and Sparwood

July 10, 2021

Richmond/Lytton/Sparwood/Calgary – The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) deployed a team of investigators following a fire potentially involving a freight train in Lytton. There has been speculation and that a spark from a train started the fire. RCMP, CN and CP Rail have already launched their inquiries. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.

As well, TSB is deploying a team of investigators following a fire involving a Canadian Pacific Railway freight train near Sparwood. Again, the TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.

