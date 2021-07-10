SURVEY – Fraser Valley Express: Extension to Lougheed Station Starts January 2022

Fraser Valley/Burnaby – Beginning in January 2022, the Fraser Valley Express (FVX) will be extended to terminate at Lougheed Skytrain Station.
BC Transit want to know when you would like to have more trips on the FVX!
You can voice your opinion by:
- taking the survey
- asking BC Transit a question about the upcoming changes
- Leaving a comment to letting BC Transit know how you feel about the upcoming changes
Service Change Timeline
- Consultation (June 28 – July 18) Fraser Valley Express: Extension to Lougheed Station is currently at this stage Share your feedback on when you would like more service on the FVX.
- Reporting Back (August) this is an upcoming stage for Fraser Valley Express: Extension to Lougheed Station We will report back on a final decision for a preferred option and when additional service will be implemented
- Schedules Posted (December) this is an upcoming stage for Fraser Valley Express: Extension to Lougheed Station Schedules will be posted for the FVX in December 2021 prior to the change in January 2022.
