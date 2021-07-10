SURVEY – Fraser Valley Express: Extension to Lougheed Station Starts January 2022

Fraser Valley/Burnaby – Beginning in January 2022, the Fraser Valley Express (FVX) will be extended to terminate at Lougheed Skytrain Station.

BC Transit want to know when you would like to have more trips on the FVX!

You can voice your opinion by:

taking the survey

asking BC Transit a question about the upcoming changes

Leaving a comment to letting BC Transit know how you feel about the upcoming changes

Service Change Timeline