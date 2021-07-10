Harrison Council Meetings Resume In-Person Attendance Starting Monday July 12

Harrison – The Village of Harrison Hot Springs is responding to the most recent Provincial Health Order by re-opening council meetings to in-person attendance. The change will come into effect on July 12th for the Regular Council Meeting scheduled for 7:00 PM at the Memorial Hall.

Council meetings have been conducted via Zoom since December 2020 to allow for public viewing and participation. Meetings and public hearings will continue to be hosted on Zoom as permitted under Ministerial Order M314 for those who are not comfortable attending in person or are vulnerable to the COVID-19 virusuntil at least September 28th when the Provincial State of Emergency Ministerial Order (M192) expires. Recordings of council meetings are also available on the Village’s YouTube channel.

While masks and physical distancing are not mandatory, the Village is requesting that members of the public respect the Provincial Health Officer’s recommendation to wear a mask indoors and maintain physical distancing.

For more information on the schedule of council meetings and how to attend via Zoom please visit www.harrisonhotsprings.ca.