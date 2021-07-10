Dewdney Regional Park Re-opens on Monday, July 12

Dewdney Regional Park Gatehouse/FVRD

Posted By: Don Lehn July 10, 2021

FVRD – Dewdney Regional Park will reopen on Monday, July 12 as the water is now at a safe level. Pay parking is in effect.

Dewdney Regional Park is located in Electoral Area G. Its main attraction is the boat launch, which is used by anglers to access the Fraser River and Nicomen Slough. The park is popular in the fall with anglers fishing for coho salmon. Several species of shorebirds are common at the water’s edge during the fall, and many bald eagles are seen feeding on spawning salmon.

Hours

Temporarily closed due to high water. The park will reopen on Monday, July 12. 

May 1 – Oct 14: 6 am to Sunset
Oct 15 – Apr 30: 7 am to Sunset

During an approved Sockeye fishery, the boat launch will open at 5 am.

Location

7840 River Road South
Deroche, BC
View a Google map of the area

Parking Fees

Parking fees are in effect Jun 28 – Sep 26, 2021, when the Gatehouse is open. Cash only. 2021 parking passes will only be sold at the Gatehouse.

Boat Launch 
Day$10
Season Pass$50
Commercial Season Pass$100
General Park Use 
Day$5
Season Pass$25

More info including hours and fees: https://qoo.ly/3c2syf

