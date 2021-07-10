BUSINESS OPINION – WestJet Group driving economic restart in Abbotsford and the Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley (Westjet Business Release) – WestJet and Swoop were privileged to be joined by more than 30 of Abbotsford and the Fraser Valley’s key stakeholders for the WestJet Group’s fourth Restart Roundtable.

WestJet began service at Abbotsford International Airport (YXX) on June 18, 1997. Since that time, both YXX and WestJet have seen tremendous growth where YXX has grown from 3,000 passengers in 1997 to more than 1 million in 2019. WestJet and Swoop together in 2019 brought in more than 920,000 guests into Abbotsford, or 92 per cent of passenger traffic, making the airline group number one in seats, destinations and routes for the Lower Mainland.

While COVID-19 brought much of this to a halt, both WestJet and Swoop maintained essential skeleton service to the region. With restrictions in B.C. lifting, the airline group has restarted even more essential service, that not only provides access to markets across the country but brings economic stimulation in the form of travellers, tourists, business connections back and spending much-needed funds in the region.

“With the two brands, WestJet and Swoop being in Abbotsford, we are leading the recovery of the tourism and hospitality industry sector in the Lower Mainland,” said Charles Duncan, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Swoop President.

From Left: Andrew Gibbons, Vice President WestJet, Charles Duncan, Executive Vice-President WestJet and President Swoop, The Honourable Mark Strahl, Member of Parliament for Chilliwack Hope and Shadow Labour Minister, His Worship, Henry Braun, Mayor of Abbotsford, Katerina Anastasiadis, Executive Director of Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce and Craig Nichols, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Abbotsford

“Abbotsford International Airport and the WestJet Group have grown together, and while 2020 was difficult on us all, the tremendous working relationship with the City of Abbotsford, the Abbotsford International Airport and key partners in the region has and will again translate into growth, opportunity and a thriving economy. We look forward to continuing to grow our presence and thank everyone who attended the roundtable.”

“We are grateful to our partners who joined us today to discuss the safe reopening and restart of travel and who share in our commitment to supporting the rebound of tourism and stimulating demand for air travel in the region,” said Andrew Gibbons, WestJet Vice-President Government Relations.

“On behalf of Abbotsford City Council and the Abbotsford Airport Authority, I would like to offer my thanks to WestJet and Swoop for bringing all of us together to discuss the future of air travel for our community and our region,” said Henry Braun, Mayor of Abbotsford. “WestJet Group is a valued partner of the Abbotsford International Airport and has been integral in the growth of our airport and local economy. We look forward to continuing to work together for years to come.”

Both WestJet and Swoop announced their plans in late spring for Abbotsford’s domestic recovery with the addition of new routes and the restart of routes that had been suspended due to lack of demand. Most of the routes begin operation late June/early July.