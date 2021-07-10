ACT Theatre – Noontime Outdoor Summer Concert Series

Maple Ridge – The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows has launched its year-long, 50th Anniversary celebrations with a free outdoor concert series this summer. The 50-For-50 Outdoor Summer Concert Series started July 3 on the Plaza in front of The ACT Arts Centre, and continues every Saturday until August 21.

This July, the Arts Council begins celebrating 50 years of lifting hearts through the arts, with multiple community projects across the visual and performing arts and learning programs throughout its 2021-2022 season.

Through this Golden Anniversary, the Arts Council celebrates a legacy and a future that demonstrates how civic commitment, public focus, and artistic engagement continue to be buoyant forces, elevating a ‘place’ into a community.

The first activity, a series of free, 50-minute noontime outdoor concerts on the Plaza and steps of The ACT Arts Centre coincides with Stage 2 of the BC Restart Plan, with groups of 50 or more able to safely gather outside for seated events. Titled ‘The 50 for 50 Summer Concert Series’, 50 patrons at each performance are seated at umbrella tables for 2 while enjoying a wide variety of uplifting musical styles from a large outdoor stage on The ACT plaza. The seven outdoor concerts – while free to attend – are ticketed to ensure a distanced, social space.

Additional 50th Anniversary activities include The Story Project; Raising the Ridge, a collection of published interviews with community members who have been a part of lifting up Maple Ridge through the arts over the past 50 years.

Students in the Arts Learning Programs will be working on a large art installation for the lobby space, to be installed in January 2022. In collaboration with the local school district, The ACT will also be hosting a themed Secondary School Art Exhibition in the Art Gallery space in April 2022. Other projects and activities will be announced throughout the year.

DETAILS

Dates

Saturdays in July and August

Sat July 10 – noon – 50 minutes long

Sat July 17 – noon – 50 minutes long

Sat July 24 – noon – 50 minutes long

Sat Aug 7 – noon – 50 minutes long

Sat Aug 14 – noon – 50 minutes long

Sat Aug 21 – noon – 50 minutes long

Location

The Plaza in from of The ACT Arts Centre

11944 Haney Place Maple Ridge

Tickets

Tickets are free but must be pre-booked online for contact tracing purposes. Tickets are released 1-2 weeks prior to the performance to allow for weather and scheduling changes Available at www.theactmapleridge.org/act-presents