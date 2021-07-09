chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 8, 2021 with Louis De Jaeger, Minister, Economic Development for the Metis Nation, in a compelling interview (VIDEO)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn July 9, 2021

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 8, 2021 with Louis De Jaeger, Minister, Economic Development for the Metis Nation, in a compelling interview.

Watch Louis De Jaeger, Minister, Economic Development for the Metis Nation, in a compelling interview with News Director Don Lehn this week!

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

-Over a week since the Lytton Wildfire – BC is coming to the rescue.
-Gabriel Klein was sentenced to life in prison without parole

  • Update on ‘dog carrier anchored on the back of RV owner may get the dog back.

