Abbotsford Transportation + Transit Master Plan – Montrose Avenue Transit Exchange

Abbotsford – Planning is underway for a new transit exchange on Montrose Avenue between McDougall Avenue and South Fraser Way in Abbotsford.

The need for a transit exchange to support the future transit network, accommodate the increase in service levels, and improve the customer experience was identified in the City’s Transportation and Transit Master Plan and in the BC Transit Future Action Plan.

Links to both:

https://www.abbotsford.ca/…/2018%20Transportation%20and…

https://www.bctransit.com/central-fraser…/transit-future

There is an opportunity to partner with senior levels of government on this project and the City of Abbotsford – City Hall would like to get public input and feedback.

Visit LET’S TALK ABBOTSFORD for more info and to share your ideas: https://letstalkabbotsford.ca/montrose-avenue-transit…