Province Wants Your Feedback to Update/Streamline Court of Appeal Process

Victoria – You’re invited to provide thoughts on proposed amendments to the Court of Appeal rules and civil forms, as the Province works to streamline court processes and improve access to justice.

The proposed amendments include updating the rules to give further clarity on the Court of Appeal Act. The language will also be updated to align with the act and simplified to make instructions and procedures easier to follow.

At the same time, the Province is also looking to redesign the forms that are used during the Court of Appeal process to make them easier to complete. This includes preparing the forms for future electronic filing options.

These proposed changes will help to make the process of filing an appeal easier to understand and more efficient for lawyers and people who are self-represented.

The consultation will run until Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at 4 p.m.

To read the white paper and provide input, visit: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/govtogetherbc/consultation/amendments-to-the-court-of-appeal-rules/