Why Did The Toadlet Cross the Ryder Lake Road… and don’t mow the lawn just yet (VIDEO)

Ryder Lake – The annual toadlet migration is well underway. Back on June 30, Fraser Valley Conservancy held their volunteer push to help the little tadpoles turned toads cross Roads in Ryder Lake.
Local resident Derek Renfrey was going to mow his lawn when he realized that the grass was moving and scores of the lil’ ones were everywhere.
With iphone in hand, he captured a few pics and video.
