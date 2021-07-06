Local and Regional Visual Art Highlighted at Annual Fraser Valley Biennial

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre Society and the Chilliwack Visual Artists Association are pleased to present the Sixth Fraser Valley Biennial at the O’Connor Group Gallery in the Chilliwack Cultural Centre from July 7 to August 5, 2021. The Biennial is a dynamic, collective representation of exceptional artwork produced by artists in the Fraser Valley region over the past two years.

This year, artists were encouraged to submit work that has been catalyzed by, responds to, or anticipates possible futures resulting from the current state of global affairs, including the COVID-19 pandemic and growing demands for racial justice. Since its launch in 2011, the Biennial has helped facilitate and contextualize local and regional visual art practice, while broadening the public’s awareness and appreciation of the immense creative talent that finds its home in the Fraser Valley.

The Reach in Abbotsford, presented a full showing of all artists in January 2021 to May 2021 and is proud to kick off the tour in partnerships with the Abbotsford Arts Council, Kent Harrison Arts Council, Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre Society, Chilliwack Visual Artist Association, and Mission Arts Council. Small, tailored iterations of the exhibition will be presented at 3 of the 4 partner venues throughout 2021.

The 2021 Biennial is curated by Kendra Anderson, Graduate Practicum Student, and Kate Bradford, Assistant Curator, at The Reach Gallery Museum Abbotsford.

2021 Fraser Valley Biennial Artists at the O’Connor Group Gallery at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre:

Chantelle Trainor-Matties, Abbotsford

David Evans, Mission

Dona Park, Abbotsford

Hong Park, Langley

Sora Park, Langley

Isabella Dagnino, Hope

Isam Sharkia, Abbotsford

Jordan Turner, Langley

Karen Johnson, Langley

Karlie Norrish McChesney, Chilliwack

Ketty Zhang, Surrey

Meghan Spence, Abbotsford

Michelle Vandyk, Chilliwack

Patricia Peters, Chilliwack

Qahraman Yousif, Abbotsford

Rosa Quintana Lillo, Agassiz

Sidi Chen, Vancouver

The current capacity of the O-Connor Group Art Gallery will limit patrons to 20 at a time to ensure proper safety protocols. Face masks covering are recommended for anyone entering the Chilliwack Cultural Centre, and enhanced operating protocols must be followed.