FV Bandits – Fans Allowed Back Into Abby Centre – Tickets Now Available

Abbotsford – The Fraser Valley Bandits will become the first professional sports team in British Columbia to welcome fans back to its stands since the outbreak of the coronavirus when Fraser Valley hosts the Guelph Nighthawks at Abbotsford Centre on Wednesday, July 14.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT and tickets are now available for purchase by clicking here.

Wednesday’s contest marks the first time that a regular season professional basketball game will be played with fans in stands in B.C. since the Bandits faced off against the Edmonton Stingers for the final game of the club’s 2019 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season on Aug. 15, 2019. The duration between August 15, 2019 and July 14, 2021 marks exactly 699 days between regular season professional basketball game days with fans permitted to attend in B.C.

Bandits games at Abbotsford Centre are open for fans to purchase tickets and to sit in accordance with a seating configuration that has been designed in consultation with the local health authorities to ensure the comfort and safety of all patrons that enter the building. The venue will welcome up to 50 per cent of its regular capacity for Bandits games. Tickets and seats are available for purchase for three home game dates – July 14, 25 and 27.