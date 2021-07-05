UFV Men’s Hoops Sign Two

Abbotsford – The University of the Fraser Valley men’s basketball program demonstrated its nationwide recruiting appeal, signing a pair of out-of-province talents in Jomel Puno and Daniel McCullough.

Puno hails from Mississauga, Ont., while McCullough is a Saskatoon, Sask. product.

The duo join previously announced signees Dario Lopez, Clay Kurtz and Dylan Kinley in head coach Joe Enevoldson’s 2021 recruiting class.

Jomel Puno

6’5” guard

Mississauga, Ont.

John Polanyi Collegiate / Toronto Basketball Academy

Puno joins the UFV men’s basketball squad from the Toronto Basketball Academy program which also produced current Cascade Ahmad Athman. The 6’5” guard brings great athleticism and versatility, and prior to his stint with TBA, he was named athlete of the year and basketball MVP at Mississauga’s St. Paul Secondary.

“In Jomel, we’re getting a super-long, athletic player who can really get up and down the floor,” Enevoldson enthused. “He can shoot it, get into the mid-range a little bit, and finish above the rim. He’s a guy who, Canada West skillset-wise, will make a huge impact in two to three years. He’s got a great future.”

“UFV is a great school and a great place, and highly recommended by my coaches and friends who currently attend,” said Puno, who plans to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree with an eye on a career in education. “I hope to win, while becoming the best version of myself. By the end of my final year I hope to be ready to begin my pro career.”

Daniel McCullough

5’11” guard

Saskatoon, Sask.

St. Joseph High School / CTA West

Long-distance shooting is the hallmark of McCullough’s game. He had a highly decorated prep career at St. Joseph High, helping his squad win back-to-back Saskatoon city championships (2018 and 2019) and podium finishes at the 5A provincial championships (gold in 2018, bronze in 2019). McCullough was also an all-star at 5A provincials in 2020, and was a longtime member of the Saskatchewan provincial team program. He won national bronze with Team Saskatchewan in 2017 at the U15 level, earning second team all-star honours, and notched a fourth-place national finish in 2019 with the U17s. He spent 2020-21 at CTA West, a prep program based in Calgary, and he’ll redshirt for the Cascades in 2021-22.

“Daniel played for a prep program that played against some ACAC (Alberta college) schools, and he hit seven threes in one of those games,” Enevoldson noted. “He’s just a flat-out shooter. He’s a hard-nosed guy who likes the weight room, and we’re looking forward to adding him to our program.”

“I chose UFV for many reasons, one of which is I like what the team is about in terms of culture,” said McCullough, who will also study Arts at UFV. “I wanted to be part of a team that is focused on winning together, which is what I feel UFV does well. I like the coaches and their vision for the future with the program and I am excited to meet the team and get to work with them. I also picked UFV because they are a great school academically, and I’m happy to be able to continue my education there.

“Overall, I have many personal goals but my biggest focus is doing what I can to bring success to our team.”