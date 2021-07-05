Brett Webster joins Chiefs Front Office in Sales and Guest Experience

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs announced Brett Webster as the newest member of their front office team. Brett will serve as the Chiefs’ Sales and Guest Experience Coordinator.

In this position, Brett will focus on business opportunities with both existing and prospective corporate partners in the community. As well, he will coordinate in-game fan experiences.

Brett comes from the restaurant industry where he was a Regional Operations Manager.

“We are thrilled to add such a goal-oriented and custom focussed member to our staff. Right away, Brett felt like a perfect fit within our Chiefs culture,” said Governor and Vice-President of Business Operations, Barry Douglas. “Brett’s experience as a 6-time winner with the Vancouver Golf Tour is a perfect example of his determination and drive to be successful.”

Brett says he is looking forward to joining the club and getting to know the community even more.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join a team with deep roots in the community and a great history of success. I am excited to continue to expand our role in the community and to grow our fan base through amazing game experiences.” He added, “It was clear to me that the Chiefs culture is one of excellence, and I hope to use my experience to continue to add to that!”

To discuss corporate partnership opportunities, call Brett at 604-392-0513 or email him at [email protected]