Evacuees Urged To Contact Family, Support Services, Police – Info Ensuring You Are Safe

Victoria – Wildfires do not give you time to think, just react.

British Columbians who have been evacuated from their communities due to ongoing wildfires are urged to register with Emergency Support Services, whether or not you need support, so loved ones and communities know where you are and that you are safe.

Evacuees can register for Emergency Support Services online or by phone:

* Use the Province’s Evacuee Registration and Assistance online tool: https://ess.gov.bc.ca/

* Those unable to access online registration can call the Emergency Support Services registration toll-free phone line: 1 800 585-9559

For information on evacuation orders and alerts, as well as a list of reception centres, visit Emergency Info BC:

https://www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca/wildfires-2021/

Keep up to date:

On the provincial wildfire situation: www.bcwildfire.ca

On road closures: http://www.drivebc.com

On preparedness: http://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/preparedbc/know-the-risks/wildfires