East Sector Lands Trails in Harrison Remain Closed – Dry Conditions

Harrison East Sector Land Trails

Posted By: Don Lehn July 3, 2021

Harrison – Due to continued hot and dry weather the East Sector Lands trails are closed until further notice.

From the FVRD Website:

The East Sector Lands Recreation Site is a 316-acre nature park located in Harrison Hot Springs. This park is also an ecologically sensitive area that is home to a wide variety of birds, mammals, insects and plants, including several endangered species. The diverse landscape consists of wetlands and coniferous and deciduous forests. 

Hours

7 am to Sunset
NOTE: The park is closed July 3 until further notice. Check social media @fraservalleyrd for updates.

Location

McCombs Drive
Harrison Hot Springs, BC
View a Google Map of the area

Harrison East Sector Land Trails
Harrison East Sector Land Trails
Harrison East Sector Land Trails
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "East Sector Lands Trails in Harrison Remain Closed – Dry Conditions"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.