East Sector Lands Trails in Harrison Remain Closed – Dry Conditions

Harrison – Due to continued hot and dry weather the East Sector Lands trails are closed until further notice.
From the FVRD Website:
The East Sector Lands Recreation Site is a 316-acre nature park located in Harrison Hot Springs. This park is also an ecologically sensitive area that is home to a wide variety of birds, mammals, insects and plants, including several endangered species. The diverse landscape consists of wetlands and coniferous and deciduous forests.
Hours
7 am to Sunset
NOTE: The park is closed July 3 until further notice. Check social media @fraservalleyrd for updates.
Location
McCombs Drive
Harrison Hot Springs, BC
View a Google Map of the area
