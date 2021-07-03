East Sector Lands Trails in Harrison Remain Closed – Dry Conditions

Harrison – Due to continued hot and dry weather the East Sector Lands trails are closed until further notice.

From the FVRD Website:

The East Sector Lands Recreation Site is a 316-acre nature park located in Harrison Hot Springs. This park is also an ecologically sensitive area that is home to a wide variety of birds, mammals, insects and plants, including several endangered species. The diverse landscape consists of wetlands and coniferous and deciduous forests.

Hours

7 am to Sunset

NOTE: The park is closed July 3 until further notice. Check social media @fraservalleyrd for updates.

Location

McCombs Drive

Harrison Hot Springs, BC

