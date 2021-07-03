chillTV Hames Hot Mic! with Clint Hames: “Dr. Carin Bondar”, Season 3, Episode 3 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – Hames Hot Mic! with Clint Hames: “Dr. Carin Bondar”, Season 3, Episode 3.

The last time Clint Hames interviewed Dr. Carin Bondar – Biologist With a Twist, it was the series premiere of Hames Hot Mic! and Dr. Bondar was a candidate in the hotly contested Chilliwack By-Election for the newly vacant School Trustee postion.

That was 6 months ago…watch this week and find out about how Dr. Bondar is settling in her new role.

