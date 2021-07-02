YMCA Virtual Campfire and Benefit Concert – July 8 – Bedouin Soundclash

Vancouver – The YMCA will be holding a Virtual Campfire and Benefit Concert July 8, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. to bring our camp families together, and raise funds for the YMCA. We are excited to host our YMCA Campers, alumni and their families, to gather and celebrate together over Zoom while raising funds to support YMCA Camp Elphinstone. Tickets are only $20.

“We are very excited to feature musical performances from award winning Canadian Musicians Joel Plaskett, Dan Mangan, Hunnah, Partner and more.” Says Lenea Grace, Manager, YMCA Camp Elphinstone. “This all ages event will include traditional campfire songs, riddles, and a variety of musical performances, fun for the whole family. It’s going to be a phenomenal evening.”

For more than 100 years, children and youth have found independence and a sense of self at YMCA Camp Elphinstone. They come to have fun and make friends, but as they learn to sail or try the high ropes course for the first time, they are also learning about themselves, and testing their limits while discovering new abilities and their own self-confidence. Summer isn’t just a time for fun. It can also be a chance for kids to get the skills and experiences needed to grow into their full potential. At the YMCA no child is turned away because of their families’ financial circumstances. For children, YMCA Camp is a fun and exciting adventure. For parents, it’s a place where they know their kids will be safe and cared for—where their developmental needs will be met in a way that challenges them and enriches their lives. For our community, YMCA Camp is part of a positive solution to many issues impacting the potential of kids.

Covid-19 has had a significant impact on the YMCA and our programs. Camp Elphinstone closed for summer in 2020 for the first time in 114 years and remains closed this summer as well.

“We are thrilled to provide an opportunity for our campers and their families to reconnect and enjoy an evening together while raising funds for vulnerable children and families,” says Grace. “Trust me, it’s going to be a night to remember.”