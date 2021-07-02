ICBC – Important Information for Wildfire Victims

Victoria – ICBC has put together a plan to assist wildfire victims as much as possible in this very troubling and stressful time.

ICBC has reached out to evacuation centres so evacuees without identification can be informed about how to obtain replacement government issued ID that may have been left behind during the evacuation process.

ICBC will issue a replacement identification for free without the customer needing to present identification to process the transaction. This process is in place for acquiring a replacement Driver’s Licence, BC Services Card and BC Identification.

This can be done by calling 1-800-950-1498, Monday-Friday from 8am to 6pm or Saturday from 9am to 5pm. You can also visit the nearest Driver Licensing Office. Office hours and locations can be found at: Find a service (icbc.com).

For ICBC customers who need to report a claim related to wildfire damage, it can be done online at Report a claim (icbc.com) or by phone at any time. To report a claim over the phone call 1-800-910-4222.

ICBC is paying close attention to the unfolding situation in Lytton and is monitoring other potential wildfire and flood threats in B.C. to assist customers and communities as quickly as possible.