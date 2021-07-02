UPDATE – Distressed Dog in Crate Tied to Back of Camper – Traveled Highway 1 through Hope and Into Okanagan – Charges Recommended

Okanagan – SCPA and RCMP were investigating after Social Media reports of a dog in a crate strapped to the rear of a recreational trailer travelling between the Lower Mainland and the South Okanagan.

Sunday evening, June 27 at 8:21 p.m., the Keremeos RCMP received a call from a concerned member of the public after they recognized a recreational trailer travelling on Highway 3, east bound toward Osoyoos that was previously posted to social media showing a dog in a crate on the rear of the RV.

Patrols were made by both Keremeos and Osoyoos RCMP with no further sightings.

“On June 27, 2021 several media agencies contacted the RCMP looking into the matter,” states Sgt Jason Bayda, Media Relations Officer for the Penticton South Okanagan Regional RCMP. “At the time, the location of the RV and wellbeing of the dog was unknown. I am pleased to tell you, that thank you to the public and media’s attention to this incident, the dog has now been located in Oliver, BC and is doing well.”

On July 2, The BC SPCA said it has seized the dog who was seen in a crate on the back of an RV. The SPCA will be recommending charges of animal cruelty to Crown counsel. The dog is not up for adoption at this point.