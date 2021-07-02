Diabetes Canada – Sikh Motorcycle Club Ride for Cause – July 31

Fraser Valley – Join the Sikh Motorcycle Club (SMC) on Ride for Cause in support of Diabetes Canada and the 100-year anniversary of insulin. To honour this important milestone in history, SMC participants* are riding in provinces across Canada with the goal of raising $100,000 to End Diabetes.

All funds raised will connect children living with type 1 diabetes through Diabetes Canada’s, A Dose of D-Camps; provide healthcare professionals and people with diabetes with expert information that improves care and self-management; and assist researchers working on leading-edge treatments, including a cure!

When: July 31, 2021

Where: Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan

To join the ride, see route map: www.rideforcause.ca

*Participants will be registered on the day of the event.

Can’t make it? You can still show your support and help SMC reach their fundraising goal!

Diabetes Canada thanks you for joining SMC and helping them reach their goal of raising $100,000 to End Diabetes.

All provinces will maintain government-mandated COVID-19 guidelines to ensure the safety of all participants.