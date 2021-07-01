Premier Horgan Statement on Lytton Fire – Gov’t Will Fund Re-Build, Provide Services (VIDEO)

Vancouver – BC Premier John Horgan and Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, and representatives from the BC Wildfire Service and Emergency Management BC provided an update on the current wildfire situation in British Columbia.

There is an option for bring in military help.

While the Provincial State of emergency was recently lifted (COVID) and that could be reinstated.

Horgan noted that PM Trudeau has committed to fund a rebuild for the Village of Lytton.

Horgan also emphasized his belief that this is part of climate change.