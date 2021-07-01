Chilliwack Chiefs Land Boston College Commit Grant Riley from Omaha (USHL)

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs announced the addition of 2002-born goaltender Grant Riley to the roster for the 2021-22 BCHL season. Riley, a native of Rochester, New York comes to the Chiefs from the USHL where he suited up for the Omaha Lancers and Tri-City Storm last season. Eligible for the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the 6’4 netminder comes to Chilliwack with a commitment to play NCAA Division 1 hockey at Boston College during the 2022-23 season.

Chiefs Head coach and General Manager Brian Maloney spoke to his excitement about adding Grant to the roster when asked for comment. “Grant is a goaltender we have had our eye on for some time now. We’re extremely excited to welcome him and his family to Chilliwack. He is going to fit in seamlessly with the culture we have created here, and will be given every opportunity to continue to develop his game prior to joining Boston College.” Chiefs goaltending coach Mackenzie Skapski had this to say about the Chiefs latest goaltending recruit “We are really excited about Grant. He is a big kid with a big presentation and his size is supported with really good mobility. We are excited to help Grant continue to find success as a Chilliwack Chief.”