Kent Council Highlights – Monday June 28

Kent/Agassiz – Kent Council Highlights from the Monday June 28 meeting:

2021 Drainage Maintenance & Environmental Services

Council awarded Environmental Management and Monitoring services to AquaTerra Environmental Ltd. In the amount of $36,950 (taxes excluded).

Each year the District undertakes drainage maintenance to remove grass and sediment from drainage ditches and sloughs to improve conveyance and prevent flooding.

Drainage maintenance activities fall under the auspices of federal and provincial statutes including the federal Fisheries Act and Species at Risk Act, as well as the provincial Water Sustainability Act (WSA). The District must obtain permission and/or notify various governmental agencies and apply for permits to undertake drainage maintenance will before any work begins.

Utilizing a qualified environmental monitor is standard practice for all machine works conducted in fish-bearing waterways, as well as a permit requirement to undertake environmental monitoring and species salvages.

The District has retained AquaTerra Environmental Ltd. as a consultant since 2012 and not only have experience with endangered species in the area, specifically Oregon Spotted Frog (OSF), they were involved in the development of the special OSF salvage protocols required by the province.

Subdivision & Development Bylaw Review

Council approved $$59,778 (excluding GST) to Urban Systems Ltd. for the Subdivision and Development Bylaw Review and Update Project.

Since the adoption of the District’s Subdivision Bylaw No. 1248 in 2003, the District has experienced considerable changes and influx of development applications. A review and update of the Subdivision and Development Bylaw is required to account for the District’s recent developmental changes, including the implementation of the Agassiz Water Distribution System, the continued growth of the Harrison Highlands residential development and an increase in infill development within the Agassiz townsite.

Updates to the Subdivision and Development Bylaw would allow the District to better manage future development projects and provide developers clarity on development requirements and standards.

Urban Systems has worked closely with the District on projects in the past, including the Development Costs Charges Bylaw Review and Update, the Official Community Plan Update and the Community Industrial Sustainability Plan.

Roadway & Crosswalk Markings

District staff routinely inspect roadway and crosswalk markings for repainting and maintenance. This year, 51 stop bars, 15 parallel crosswalks and approximately 7 km of roadway centre line markings have been identified as requiring repainting.

Council awarded Infinite Road Markings in the amount of $27,542.55 (excluding GST) to undertake the roadway and crosswalk marking program. Please see our website for a complete list of the 2021 roadway and crosswalk repainting.

AIM Fundraiser

Councillor Schwichtenberg highlighted the fundraiser put on by local resident, Miel Bernstein, on June 26th and 27th. Ms. Bernstein is the founder of Project AIM, which provides incontinence and menstrual products for people in need in our community.

With the help from community members and Remedy Rx in Agassiz, AIM provides dignified, barrier-free access to safe and effective products to those who need them.

The silent auction and garage sale brought in $5,500 with 100% of the proceeds going to purchase incontinence and menstrual products.

Thank you to Miel, all the volunteers and remedy Rx for spearheading this project. If you would like more information email [email protected].

New Social Worker for Primary Care Network

Councillor Spaeti noted that a new Social Worker for the Primary Care Network was introduced. Mary Thornton will be working in Agassiz- Harrison, as well as Hope. This is a new initiative, and her services are welcomed in our communities.

As this initiative is in the development stage, contact details along with clinic hours will be made available once sorted out.

Harrison Tourism Society AGM

Councillor Spaeti attended the Harrison Tourism Society Annual General Meeting that was held at the Harrison Hot Springs Resort.

As of 2022, once approved by the Province, the MRDT (Municipal and Regional District Tax) is expanding to include the District of Kent and Electoral Area C in the Fraser Valley Regional District.

The MRDT was endorsed by the District of Kent Council and over 51% of the District’s accommodations with over four rooms.

Councillor Spaeti was added as a non-voting Council liaison and Jennifer Thornton, Director of Community Services & Projects will represent the District as a voting member.

Agassiz Fire Department AGM

Councillor Watchorn attended the Agassiz Fire Department’s Annual General Meeting where two retiring members were honoured.

Councillor Watchorn also highlighted that as a unit of non-full-time members, the department has one of the highest training levels of any fire department in the province.