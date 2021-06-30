“It’s dire, the whole town is on fire” – Lytton Forest Fire Breaches Town Limits

Lytton (with files from CBC/MSN) – Five years ago in 2016, the country watched in horror as Fort McMurray Alberta was ablaze. Forest Fires were ripping through the town.

In 2021, after Canada wide record breaking temperatures, the town of Lytton BC is burning. It’s their turn and residents had literally 15 minutes to pack and run. Add insult to injury, a fire broke out near Boston Bar in the Fraser Canyon. The fire was sparked late this afternoon. It’s burning about 1 kilometre north of Boston Bar, alongside the railway tracks. People in Lytton were told to go to Boston Bar for safety, But there are fire concerns there.

So the alternative is Lillooet and Merritt, where emergency shelters are being set up. Hotels are being told to make space for evacuees.

The Chilliwack Métis Association posted to Facebook on Wednesday evening -· Lytton is being evacuated. Many are heading south and Hope is not large enough to accommodate everyone. We may need volunteers on short notice to assist with preparing meals and water for those being evacuated. If you are able to volunteer in a pinch, we may need you!

7PM Wednesday Night PT:

The Village of #Lytton has issued an Evacuation #Order for all properties in the Village of Lytton. Evacuation Order below. pic.twitter.com/1UjfS6EdpK — Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) July 1, 2021

Mayor Jan Polderman says he told everyone to leave Lytton, a community of some 250 people, as the situation rapidly deteriorated. He signed the official evacuation order at 6 p.m. PT.

“It’s dire. The whole town is on fire,” Polderman told CBC News. “It took, like, a whole 15 minutes from the first sign of smoke to, all of a sudden, there being fire everywhere.”

He said he told residents to head for the nearby community of Boston Bar, and was on his way there himself.

“At the First Nation band office, the fire was a wall about three, four feet high coming up to the fence line. I drove through town and it was just smoke, flames, the wires were down,” Polderman said.