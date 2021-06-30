Hope Classic Car Cruise July 1 (INTERVIEW)

Hope – What to do in Hope for Canada Day? The Hope Classic Car Cruise will roll through town starting at 10 AM Canada. Day.

Due to the current pandemic of Covid-19, the Hope Motorsports Canada Day Car Show in the park has been cancelled.

But organizers are encouraging those with classic cars or Motorcycles to enjoy Canada Day with a drive out to beautiful Hope.

Open to all classes.

Come anytime from 10am – 2pm.

Website info is here.

Organizer Scott Medlock also wears a few other hats including Lordco, Hope Lions Club and he is a District Councilor.

The route map is below.