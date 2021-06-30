Hope – What to do in Hope for Canada Day? The Hope Classic Car Cruise will roll through town starting at 10 AM Canada. Day.
Due to the current pandemic of Covid-19, the Hope Motorsports Canada Day Car Show in the park has been cancelled.
But organizers are encouraging those with classic cars or Motorcycles to enjoy Canada Day with a drive out to beautiful Hope.
Open to all classes.
Come anytime from 10am – 2pm.
Organizer Scott Medlock also wears a few other hats including Lordco, Hope Lions Club and he is a District Councilor.
The route map is below.
Be the first to comment on "Hope Classic Car Cruise July 1 (INTERVIEW)"