Annual Survey- Tell the City of Mission – How They’re Doing?

Mission – The City of Mission is asking for feedback from the community to help shape its plans for 2022 in the annual Citizen Satisfaction Survey. The short online survey seeks to understand the community’s priorities and opinions on some of the key services the City provides and important issues facing the City at this time.

“The survey tells us where we are doing well and where we need to make changes” advised Mayor Paul Horn.

Residents have the opportunity to rate the services they receive and give direction on where they would like to see further investment. The feedback gathered in this survey serves as a critical touchpoint for Council during the 2022 budget deliberations this September.

The City of Mission has formally asked for feedback on the services it provides since 2016. The results of this survey will be reported back on mission.ca this fall.

The survey is available until July31 at engage.mission.ca.

Hardcopy versions of the survey are available at all Municipal buildings and at the Mission Library in English and Punjabi. If you require further translation services please call Municipal Hall at 604-820-3700.